Trio charged for robbery

Three men facing charges linked to an aggravated robbery will appear in the Lautoka Magistrates Court today.
The accused, aged 34, 28, and 25, allegedly forcibly entered the home of a 59-year-old farmer on Monday night, threatening the victim and making off with money and various items.
Divisional Police Commander West SSP Iakobo Vaisewa says the arrest by a joint team of Lautoka personnel and K9 officers the following day, resulted in successful recoveries.
The trio is charged jointly with aggravated robbery.
