Trio charged for robbery

[File Photo]

Three men facing charges linked to an aggravated robbery will appear in the Lautoka Magistrates Court today.

The accused, aged 34, 28, and 25, allegedly forcibly entered the home of a 59-year-old farmer on Monday night, threatening the victim and making off with money and various items.

Divisional Police Commander West SSP Iakobo Vaisewa says the arrest by a joint team of Lautoka personnel and K9 officers the following day, resulted in successful recoveries.

Article continues after advertisement

The trio is charged jointly with aggravated robbery.