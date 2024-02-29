Suva Magistrate disappointed with Kishore Kumar's no-show

Kishore Kumar

The Suva Magistrate today expressed disappointment with self-proclaimed social media commentator Kishore Kumar regarding his current case.

Kumar, who is facing charges related to indecently annoying a person and criminal intimidation, failed to appear in court for the third consecutive day.

State lawyer Moira Konrote informed the court this morning that upon further verification yesterday, they found out that Kumar received a sick sheet from the Valelevu Health Center, not as an admitted patient but as an outpatient.

She said they also gathered that he had emailed the court registry this morning about his medical report.

Konrote informed the court that, based on the dates stated on the medical report, he will be able to attend the court from March 2nd, which is a Saturday.

Magistrate Puamau then highlighted the importance of the matter as the bench warrant against Kumar, which was issued on Tuesday, is still pending.

She adds that when the matter is called again on the 27th of next month, she needs the doctor who issued the medical report to also be present in court.

The matter has been adjourned to the 27th of March.