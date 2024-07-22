Murder accuse reveals assaulting victim in video interview

A series of video interviews conducted by police with Salimoni Lagicere, who is charged with the alleged murder of a visiting Fijian national, were played in court this morning.

Lagicere is jointly charged with Edward Nand for the alleged murder of Narend Chand, a man who was visiting Fiji from Canada in February last year.

It is alleged that the duo committed the crime in Tailevu between the 19th and 20th of February.

The prosecutor was permitted to play a series of video recordings of Salimoni Lagicere.

During the interview recording with police, Lagicere has explained his rights, which he acknowledged and understood.

The interview officer asked the accused if he understood why he was arrested, to which he agreed.

During the interview, Lagicere was asked to tell his side of the story.

Lagicere openly relayed his involvement in the alleged crime. He stated that he participated in choking the victim on the neck with a cable and also beat the victim with a rod. However, he stated that he did not participate in the disposal of the victim’s body at the Waito Bridge in Korovou.

Meanwhile, the arresting officer, in this case, admitted that he arrested Lagicere, who is also his cousin when he was given the instruction. The witness says he arrested Lagicere on the 27th of February last year after being alerted that his cousin was a suspect in a murder case.

Another witness, who is a farmer from a village near Korovou, says he was traveling in a car on February 20th when he sighted trousers and a car mat by the roadside. He says the next day he returned to the scene and found that the pants were soaked in blood and a rod was also present. He says he threw them away but on the 26th of February, he returned after informing a police officer of the discovery.

The trial will continue tomorrow in the Suva High Court.