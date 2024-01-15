March appeal dates for former politicians

From left: Ratu Suliano Matanitobua, Niko Nawaikula and Salote Radrodro

Former politicians Niko Nawaikula, Salote Radrodro, and Ratu Suliano Matanitobua will appeal their convictions in March.

The trio were jailed after being found guilty of charges of giving false information to a public servant and obtaining financial advantages.

Nawaikula has since been released, while Ratu Suliano and Radrodro are still serving time.

Article continues after advertisement



Suva Court [File Photo]

They are appealing their convictions and sentences.

Nawaikula’s appeal is due for hearing on March 4th, while Radrodro and Ratu Suliano will have their appeal called on the 1st.