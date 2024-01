Suva Court

A man refuted claims in court today that he owed $16,700 to a complainant.

The case was called this morning to determine if the defendant would agree to repay the amount he owed.

However, upon agreeing, he disputed the sum announced by the court.

The man asserted that he only owed $14,000.

The Magistrate advised him to seek legal advice and return to court.

He has until February 22nd to do so.