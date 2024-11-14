Alleged online threat case against former AG proceeds in absentia

Suva court [File Photo]

A bench warrant has been issued against a man who allegedly made online threats against former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum in 2021.

Isikeli Komaisavai who is charged with one count of causing harm by posting electronic communication, failed to turn up at the Suva Magistrates Court today.

It is alleged that on 10th February 2021, Komaisavai posted an electronic communication on social media calling for the killing of former AG Sayed-Khaiyum.

A report was lodged by former AG after the accused allegedly called for his death in the iTaukei language.

The matter was called for hearing today however due to his non-appearance, police prosecutor Sharmila Lata made an application to proceed the trial in absentia which was granted by the Suva Magistrate.

The Suva Magistrate will now deliver judgment on case to answer submission.

The matter has been adjourned to the 17th of next month.