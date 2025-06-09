Communities call for more drug rehab services in rural areas

Communities in Bua are calling for urgent expansion of safe and accessible drug rehabilitation services, especially in rural and outer island areas.

The issue was raised during consultations on the proposed Counter-Narcotics Bill, with residents concerned about the growing number of drug users and the lack of structured support programs.

Bua resident Joelle Margret says drug use among teenagers is increasing, leading to theft and other social problems.

Article continues after advertisement

“We know that people have big farms and some of the teenagers, they are using drugs. Drugs are very common around Bua now. Some of these teenagers are stealing, and a lot of problems are happening. Even AIDS is spreading because of drug use. There are many cases in Bua.”

In response, Inspector Jemesa Lave from the Ministry of Policing confirmed that some faith-based organisations already provide rehabilitation services in Fiji, such as in Rakiraki, with reported success.

He added that some overseas clients have chosen Fiji for treatment due to lower costs compared to centres in countries like Indonesia.

However, Lave admitted that rehabilitation services need to be standardised and more accessible nationwide, including in Vanua Levu and other rural communities.

The proposed Counter-Narcotics Bill seeks to strengthen drug enforcement laws while promoting rehabilitation, protecting human rights, and supporting second chances.

Consultations on the bill are ongoing as government balances tougher penalties with improved recovery support systems.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.