Climate change threatens Nananu village

Climate change poses a significant threat to Nananu village in Tailevu, where rising sea levels are increasingly flooding the community.

Turaga ni Koro Rafaele Rayasi highlighted that the village’s seawall, built many years ago, is gradually being eroded by the relentless waves.

Rayasi says the village’s geographical location leaves it at risk due to the impacts of climate change.

“Being surrounded by the sea, our village is particularly vulnerable to climate change. During a new moon, we witness rising tides that endanger the lives of our children and families.”

Nananu Women’s Club president Temalesi Salalailai emphasised that the flooding has not only damaged homes but also disrupted local fisheries.

Salalailai says the impacts of climate change extend beyond immediate safety concerns, affecting the village’s food sources as well.

The situation in Nananu highlights the urgent need for effective adaptation strategies to protect vulnerable communities from the ongoing effects of climate change, ensuring the safety and sustainability of their livelihoods.

