Climate action at the village level

Village Headmen and community representatives from Lau, Lomaiviti, Rewa, and Tailevu participated in a three-day workshop organized by the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI).

This was done in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change and the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs.

A total of 38 participants, including 14 women, attended the event, which focused on integrating climate adaptation actions into village-level planning, specifically within Integrated Village Development Plans.

The workshop trained participants to identify local hazards, assess risks, and practice sustainability. Emphasis was placed on validating training guidelines and incorporating traditional knowledge into climate adaptation strategies.

The program also aimed to strengthen communication between village councils, provincial councils, and the government while developing local adaptation strategies and monitoring mechanisms.

A key goal of the workshop was to increase the involvement of women and youth in climate solutions, recognizing their vital role in community resilience. Villagers were encouraged to use their resources, skills, and traditional knowledge to tackle climate change challenges effectively.

