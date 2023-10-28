Cancer patients choose herbal remedies: Tamani

Cancer patients are increasingly turning to herbal medicines and treatment due to fear, anxiety, and societal stigma.

Clinical nursing manager at the Fiji Cancer Society, Karolina Tamani, has shed light on this trend.

However, she adds that it is crucial to note that herbal treatments lack scientific proof of efficacy against cancer.

She says many patients tend to opt for herbal medicine first rather than getting medical attention, and this results in their deteriorating condition.

“If you hear a lot of our survivors, they opt for herbal first three or four years down the line. When they know that it’s not getting better, they come this way. It’s quite expensive.”

Tamani says it’s important to get medical treatment as soon as people are diagnosed with cancer and to not leave it to the last minute.

She adds that family support plays a pivotal role in helping patients make informed decisions.