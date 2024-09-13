Cabinet approves preparations for the convention on Biological Diversity

Cabinet endorsed Fiji’s delegation to the fifth meeting of the Subsidiary Body on Implementation to the Convention on Biological Diversity as well as the 16th Conference of the Parties.

The Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Filimoni Vosarogo will lead the high-level segment for Convention on Biological Diversity and COP.

This will be supported by the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, as well as relevant government officials engaged in key thematic areas of priority to Fiji.

The CBD COP16 is scheduled for 15 October to 1 November 2024 in Cali, Colombia, with key focus on several thematic areas including: further negotiation on the monitoring framework; advancing resource mobilisation; and finalizing the multilateral mechanism on fair and equitable Access the use of digital sequence information on genetic resources.

Fiji joined 190 countries in signing the Convention on Biological Diversity at Rio de Janeiro in 1992, thus committing to addressing the state of the world’s biodiversity.