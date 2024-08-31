Budget support not compensation for skilled workers: McNamara

Acting Australian High Commissioner to Fiji, Clair McNamara, has clarified the purpose Australia’s budget support during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She made the clarification following concerns raised during the Australia-Fiji Business Council Forum about the impact of labour mobility programs on Fiji’s skilled labour market.

Responding to a question about whether the $450 million budget support was intended to compensate for the loss of skilled Fijians to Australia under labour mobility schemes, McNamara stressed the two issues are unrelated.

[Acting Australian High Commissioner to Fiji Clair McNamara]

She says the sole reason that Australia gave budget support during the pandemic was because they recognized that a fiscal crisis in the region was bad for everyone.

“We were pleased to work with the government to support fiscal stability and allow the government to maintain some of the social spending programs, particularly for the poor and most vulnerable, and to view the crisis as an opportunity for economic reform, which I know is a key priority for the coalition government.”

McNamara assured attendees that Australia’s financial support was motivated by the need to maintain economic stability and social welfare in Fiji, rather than as compensation for the skilled workers lost to labour mobility programs.

Addressing concerns about the effects of labour mobility programs on local businesses, McNamara advised those with concerns to engage directly with Fiji and Australian governments.

McNamara affirmed Australia’s commitment to working with both the Fiji government and businesses to upskill Fijians, enhancing their ability to participate in the economy.