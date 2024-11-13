BIRTH Fiji takes mental health care to doorsteps

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

More than 200 people from communities in Lautoka are receiving mental health care at their doorsteps, thanks to an initiative by Building Innate Resilience Through Hearts (BIRTH Fiji).

CEO and founder Satid Khan said taking mental health care directly to the people was a key component of their 4-year strategic plan.

He said the organization’s new strategic plan was focused on expanding its reach, with particular attention to underserved areas and addressing mental health challenges in the face of ongoing social issues, such as substance abuse and domestic violence.

Khan said with Fiji facing rising rates of drug use, particularly among youth, BIRTH Fiji is working to address the mental health challenges tied to addiction and recovery.

He said BIRTH Fiji currently handles about 10 drug cases a day.