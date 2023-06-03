Bilateral discussions held between Fiji and Samoa

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and Samoan counterpart Fiame Naomi Mata’afa held discussions on development cooperation during a bilateral meeting in Apia.

They agreed that officials will have to meet to undertake the necessary work for implementation.

The two leaders also discussed the upcoming forum leaders’ meetings, the progress on the 2050 Blue Pacific Strategy, and the future of the University of the South Pacific.

Prime Minister Rabuka also provided an update on the reconvening of the Great Council of Chiefs meeting while Samoan Prime Minister shared Samoa’s experience with the integration of democracy and their traditional governance.

The Leader of Government provided an update on the recent developments in Fiji.

Rabuka also acknowledged Samoa’s hospitality.