Bainimarama's political career in limbo

Former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama

Former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama will be ineligible to contest any General Election until 2032.

He was found guilty today of one count of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

According to the 2013 Fijian Constitution, individuals are barred from contesting an election if they have been convicted of any offense in the eight years prior to being nominated, for which the maximum penalty under the law is a prison term of 12 months or more.

FBC News has also sent questions to the Fijian Elections Office regarding Bainimarama’s eligibility to lead a political party.

We are also trying to obtain details regarding the status of suspended Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho, who was also convicted of one count of abuse of office.

Bainimarama and Qiliho will be sentenced later this month.