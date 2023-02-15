Bainimarama referred to Privileges Committee

The Speaker of Parliament Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu has referred the Opposition Leader, Voreqe Bainimarama to the Privileges Committee.

Ratu Naiqama has today ruled that Bainimarama’s response to the President’s opening Speech in Parliament was seditious.

He has directed the committee to sit at lunchtime today and provide a report on their deliberation to Parliament this Friday.

Pursuant to Standing Order 127(2) the mandate of the Privileges Committee is to –

(a) bring to the attention of Parliament any breach of the privileges of Parliament committed by any person;

(b) consider any questions of privilege as may be referred to it by Parliament or the Speaker whether under Standing Order 134 or otherwise;

(c) inquire into any complaint that may be referred to it by Parliament or Speaker concerning any breach of privilege on the part of any person or persons; and

(d) provide reports and recommendations to Parliament as a result of any matter referred to it.