Australia and New Zealand to enhance Pacific support

[Source: Pacific Islands Forum/ Facebook]

The Australian government is expected to announce record amount in official development assistance to the Pacific.

Australia is looking at investing in building digital infrastructure and resilience to cyber threats, which is an urgent global priority.

Australia is working with its regional partners to build capacity and long-term cyber resilience by investing close to $ 24 million in hardware and software modernization initiatives.

It also intends to establish a Pacific Cyber Rapid Assistance for Pacific Incidents and Disasters capability in the Pacific.

This capability will help respond to cyber crises as they happen in the Pacific when governments request assistance.

Furthermore, Australia is looking at increasing investments in maritime initiatives and enhance Pacific-led fisheries surveillance and enforcement.

This close to $27 million support will be delivered through the Forum Fisheries Agency as part of Australia’s commitment to the Quad Indo-Pacific Partnership for Maritime Domain Awareness.

It will improve the region’s ability to detect illegal activity within maritime zones through the provision of satellite data, training, and capacity building.

Australia also intends to invest towards the construction of a Pacific-owned oceans and fisheries research vessel.

This is a top priority for the Pacific region and is supported by Partners in the Blue Pacific.

The vessel will collect vital scientific information to sustainably manage ocean resources and monitor climate change impacts.

Meanwhile, Australia and New Zealand are expected to invest in the Pacific Humanitarian Warehousing Program, which supports 14 Pacific Island countries and Timor-Leste to store and manage disaster relief supplies required in the first 48 hours after a humanitarian emergency.

The program is a response to Pacific priorities and is driven by Pacific governments.

This is also supported by Partners for Blue Pacific initiative, including USA, New Zealand, Germany, UK, and Japan—aligned with the PIF 2050 Strategy.

Australia and New Zealand are expected to invest a combined amount of close to $63 million.