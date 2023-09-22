[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Businessman and Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Chair Ajay Bhai Amrit is Fiji’s new High Commissioner to Australia.

He was commissioned this morning by President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere.

Amrit thanked the government for the appointment as an important opportunity to advance the Vuvale Partnership to new heights.

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The new High Commissioner will be replacing David Kolitagane.



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]