Ambassador Le Saos highlights shared global challenges at AG’s conference

French Ambassador to Fiji, Julie Le Saos says the pressing issues facing the world, include climate change, human rights protection, and the rising use of artificial intelligence.

While officially opening the 26th Attorney General’s Conference, Ambassador Le Saos highlighted the critical role that both France and Fiji play in addressing global challenges such as climate change.

She points to the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change as a key example of France’s dedication to global cooperation, alongside Fiji’s leadership in advocating for small island nations.

The ambassador also addressed the intersection of the two nations’ legal traditions, particularly on issues of constitutional reform, prisoner rehabilitation, and intellectual property.

Ambassador Le Saos says that despite the differences in their legal systems, both France and Fiji are united in their efforts to create more inclusive, accessible, and responsive legal frameworks.

“Both our nation are striving towards the same goals, justice, fairness, and the protection of human rights. France actively collaborates with Fiji and other Pacific nations on shared concerns, such as climate change, climate resilience, maritime security.”

Speaking on the protection of geographical indications, which is particularly important to both French wine and Fijian kava, Le Saos stresses the symbolic and economic significance of such protections.

Looking ahead, Ambassador Le Saos invited delegates to collaborate on shaping a future where justice is not only a legal principle but a lived reality for all people.

She adds the importance of continued dialogue between legal systems and noted that France would be hosting the next international summit on AI in February 2025.