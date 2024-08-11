Advocates urge comprehensive education and support

Many young people are turning to drugs to either escape stress or to try and fit in with their peers.

Youth advocate from Drugs Free World Fiji, Bill Kunavatu claims that the pressures of adolescence, including the desire for acceptance and dealing with personal issues are making teens more vulnerable to addiction.

He adds that this growing trend is generating a lot of concern among parents and educators, who are calling for more support and education to help prevent drug abuse and keep young people on a healthier path.

Kunavatu says that to combat the issues of drugs among youths Drugs Free World Fiji is embarking in the establishment of a comprehensive community education program that will enable in the provision of support to the addicts and offender’s families.

“Community awareness, similarly, done by the Fiji police force, but the ones done by the Drug-Free World Fiji is more comprehensive, detailed, informed, and suitable for all age groups. Also, one of the programs is we help with offenders’ families, those families that need support, that are suffering from the stigma associated with substance abuse.”

Kunavatu says the organization is currently waiting for approval from the cabinet for the establishment of the drug rehab centre that will provide support for people dealing with addiction.

He stresses the importance of having trained counsellors and experts to provide the services.

“One thing that we’ve noticed when we started this program in 2019 is the lack of health, I mean psychologists, experts or those that deal with substance abuse. We’ve got a lot of mental health providers but those that deal specifically with drugs and that’s one thing also, you need to desegregate between mental health and those that are suffering from substance abuse disorders.”

Assistant Minister for Women, Sashi Kiran urges relevant authorities, parents and community to play their part in guiding children through life and particularly with decision-making.

She adds that there is a great need to foster open dialogues in communities that will enable more awareness and education on the effects of drugs and ways one can refrain from consuming it.