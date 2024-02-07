Acting COMPOL thanks Japan for assistance

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Acting Police Commissioner Juki Fong Chew has thanked his Japanese counterpart for their continued assistance in enhancing the Force’s maritime capabilities.

These are for activities such as search and rescue, drug operations, coastal patrols, and disaster response.

He made the comments during a Japanese Police delegation’s visit to the Fiji Police Force Headquarters last week.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Led by their Director of International Affairs, Assistant Commissioner Ishii Ryu and accompanied by senior officials from the Japan International Cooperation Agency in Tokyo and Suva, the team visited to hold bilateral discussions.

Fong Chew expressed the Force’s appreciation for the ongoing support from the Japanese government.

The visit aimed to improve cooperation between the two Police Forces, focusing on common areas such as cyber-crime, community policing, drug trade in the region and providing training opportunities for our officers.

Emerging cyber-crime trends on dark web marketplaces was also discussed and the evolving cyber security threats related to crypto-currency exploitation.

Both agencies emphasized the need for joint capabilities to counter growing threats.