Accident claims life

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

A woman has passed away following a road accident on Nadi Back Road.

Police say the incident occurred around 2:15 pm this afternoon while the victim was heading towards Nadi Town.

The victim, travelling in a vehicle with registration EX 816 collided with an oncoming overtaking vehicle driven by a 32-year-old man.

The victim and the 62-year-old female driver were rushed to Nadi Hospital, where the victim was pronounced dead on arrival.

The driver is currently being admitted for observation.

An investigation into the accident is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding this tragic accident.