A popular eatery in Labasa, Kwong Tung Restaurant is on fire.

The restaurant is located on the main street of Labasa Town.

FBC News understands that the fire has spread to nearby stores.

Article continues after advertisement

It is believed that the fire started from inside the restaurant around 11’clock today.

Fiji Police Force and National Fire Authority personnel are at the scene to control the fire and movement of people in and around the area.