30,000 tonnes of cane not harvested in 2023

The sugar cane growers council has revealed that 30,000 tonnes of cane were left standing in the field at the end of the 2023 crushing season

The crushing season needed in early December last year

According to the Council, the cane was not harvested because of the shortage of cane cutters.

Council Chief Executive Vimal Dutt emphasizes that numerous sugarcane farmers will experience income losses as their cane remains unharvested.

Therefore Dutt says the council has opted to get labourers from Bangladesh in India to harvest cane manually.