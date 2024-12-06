$3.2M water project investment benefits 60,000 Fijians

[File Photo]

The government has so far invested around $3.2 million in water-related projects, benefiting more than 60,000 Fijians in over 30 rural communities.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Manoa Kamikamica says Fiji Water through its charitable arm, the Fiji Water Foundation is working on a number of community development projects.

Kamikamica says the Foundation is looking at reliable infrastructure, access to clean water, health care, and supporting education in rural communities particularly in Yaqara.

Article continues after advertisement

“They also assist with health care services for underprivileged communities and provide relief during natural calamities. Education, such as classroom grants, is another area that they assist in. Environmental conservation, they fund a lot of clean water initiatives that aim to provide sustainable and hygienic water sources to the rural population.”

Kamikamica says Fiji Water is also focusing on commercial agriculture and will start with citrus, papaya, and honey.

He adds Fiji Water is also looking at constructing a solar plant at its Yaqara factory and is in talks with Energy Fiji Limited.

He says this transition to renewable energy will not only benefit the factory but the EFL power grid as well.