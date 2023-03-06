13 children undergo successful heart surgeries

[File Photo]

Thirteen children have undergone complicated heart surgeries at the Sai Sanjeevani Children’s Heart Hospital in Suva in the last ten days.

The Heart 4 Kids team from Starship Children’s Hospital in Auckland conducted these surgeries on children between the ages of 4 months and 12 years.

On average, these surgeries cost around $100,000.

Article continues after advertisement

FBC Board Chair Ajay Bhai Amrit, who was one of the chief guests as the children who underwent heart surgeries got discharged from the hospital yesterday, emphasized the need for parents to have their children screened early.

“We don’t get checked regularly now, especially with young kids. If you feel that they aren’t themselves, just get them checked up. That’s the first thing. The second thing is that there is a free heart screening center right here in Nasese, in Suva.”

The thirteen children were discharged yesterday afternoon.

The Sai Sanjeevani Children’s Hospital continues to screen children across the country, and many of the conditions are detected through the outreach programs.

Another team of specialists is expected to arrive by mid-April.