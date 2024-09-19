‘Whiplash’ returns to theaters after 10 years

[Source: AP News]

Ten years after “ Whiplash ” took the film world by storm, Damien Chazelle’s breakthrough feature is returning to theaters nationwide Friday.

In 2014, “Whiplash” was the ultimate indie movie Cinderella Story — a Sundance discovery made by a 20-something that would go on to become both a box office hit and an awards darling: It won three Oscars, including for J.K. Simmons ’ portrayal of a semi-sadistic and ever-quotable jazz ensemble instructor; launched Chazelle’s directing career into the A-list stratosphere; and established Miles Teller as a next-generation movie star. Now, audiences will get another chance to experience it on the big screen.

Chazelle, Teller and Simmons spoke to The Associated Press recently about the re-release, their memories of the 20-day shoot (including when Teller accidentally broke his co-star’s rib) and making something with staying power. Remarks have been edited for clarity and brevity.