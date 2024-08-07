Tamannaah Bhatia to star in Karan Johar and Preeti Simoes’ upcoming production

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Preeti Simoes has announced a new collaboration with Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment for an upcoming web series. The series will be based on an intriguing real-life case, as revealed by Simoes on her Instagram. The announcement has generated significant excitement among fans and industry insiders alike.

While specifics of the case and full cast details remain undisclosed, The Times of India has revealed that Tamannah Bhatia is set to be part of the series. This casting news has piqued the interest of many.

Tamannah Bhatia is currently working on another web series with Dharmatic Entertainment, further adding to her impressive portfolio. Her involvement in this new thriller is highly anticipated by fans who are excited to see her in a new real-life drama.

The anticipation for this new series is building, with a narrative based on real events. Karan Johar, known for Glossy Shows, is behind this venture. The series is expected to be realistic, making it a notable project for Johar. Industry watchers and fans are eager to see how Dharmatic’s collaboration will unfold and what new elements it will introduce to the genre of real-life dramas.