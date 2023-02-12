Suspension and snogging with Sam Smith

[Source: BBC Entertainment]

We’re almost at the end of the show, and Sam Smith and Kim Petras are performing.

There’s a lot of PVC.

Last week the pair were accused of trying to raise the devil himself with their fiery performance at the Grammys

They’re performing their erotically-charged track Unholy once again. They’ve got a team of dancers, draped across various onstage vehicles.

Two of them are snogging on a car bouncing on its own suspension springs, apparently charged on pure lust (rather than petrol).

Anyone who has seen the Palme d’Or-winning film Titane will get the idea.