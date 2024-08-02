Squid Game Season 2 gets premiere date, Season 3 confirmed

[Source: Filmfare]

After a record-breaking run in 2021, the Korean survival thriller series Squid Game is returning for a second installment. The makers have unveiled the teaser along with a release date and a note for viewers.

The teaser of Squid Game Season 2 sees contestants running in green tracksuits.

The clip reveals the release date for Squid Game 2 which is set for December 26, 2024. The third and final part will be released somewhere in 2025.

It further says, “Seong Gi-hun who vowed revenge at the end of Season 1 returns and joins the game again. Front Man doesn’t seem to be an easy opponent this time either.

The fierce clash between their two worlds will continue into the series finale with Season 3, which will be brought to you next year.

I am thrilled to see the seed that was planted in creating a new Squid Game grow and bear fruit through the end of this story.

We’ll do our best to make sure we bring you yet another thrill ride. I hope you’re excited for what’s to come. Thank you, always, and see you soon, everyone.”