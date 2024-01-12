Kaitlyn Dever to star in ‘The Last of Us’ Season 2

[Source: CNN Entertainment]

“The Last of Us” is getting a new cast member.

Kaitlyn Dever is joining the hit HBO series in the role of Abby, producers announced.

“Our casting process for season two has been identical to season one: we look for world-class actors who embody the souls of the characters in the source material,” series co-creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann told Variety. “Nothing matters more than talent, and we’re thrilled to have an acclaimed performer like Kaitlyn join Pedro, Bella and the rest of our family.”

“Pedro” is Pedro Pascal, who portrays Joel on the show, and “Bella” is Bella Ramsey, who stars as Ellie. They both have received awards nominations for their performances in the beloved show.

Dever shared a screen grab the story on her verified Instagram account.

“So excited to join the family,” the caption reads.

“The Last of Us” is based on a popular video game of the same name. HBO and CNN are both part of Warner Bros. Discovery.