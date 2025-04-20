Diego Luna feels he will need therapy after farewell to 'Andor' show

[ Source: Reuters ]

For actor Diego Luna, Season Two of the Disney Plus (DIS.N), opens new tab series “Andor,” based on the “Star Wars” franchise, correlates with real-life sociopolitical issues that go beyond the show.

“Oh my God, it’s so pertinent today. But think about it. If it had been ready a year ago, it probably would have been pertinent again,” said Luna, who plays the show’s lead Cassian Andor, in an interview.

The series is about a community taking control and having a responsibility to be active citizens, Luna observed. “It’s always a beautiful reminder.”

The second and final season of the acclaimed “Star Wars” television series will begin streaming on Disney Plus on Tuesday.

This season follows the adventures of rebel agent Cassian Andor as numerous characters come together to create the Rebel Alliance, a staple within the “Star Wars” movies.

The first season of “Andor,” created and written by Tony Gilroy, was nominated for best drama series at the Primetime Emmy Awards.

“The writing of Tony Gilroy, it’s always like proving you wrong. When you think, ‘OK, it’s going to go there and he’s going to solve it this way,’ he comes up with an idea that just makes you rethink everything and see it from a perspective you didn’t know it was even possible,” Luna said.

