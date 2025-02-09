Christian Siriano takes his New York Fashion Week show attendees for a glamorous ride

[ Source: AP ]

In glistening gowns with sleek constructed lines.

Designer Christian Siriano pulled inspiration from his shared love of cars with his father for his latest New York Fashion Week collection Thursday.

Models strutted past rose beds and a bright red and black Toyota parked on the runway as fashion industry onlookers documented everything on their phones and a group of Siriano’s starry celebrity friends clapped and cheered for his latest looks. Breaking away from the masculinity associated with cars, Siriano said he crafted a collection of feminine and glamorous looks.

“The lines of a car to me look like the lines of a corset,” Siriano said.