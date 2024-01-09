Billie Eilish gets emotional accepting Golden Globe for ‘Barbie’ song

[Source: CNN Entertainment]

Billie Eilish got candid at the Golden Globes on Sunday after winning the prize for best original song for the “Barbie” movie end-credits track “What Was I Made For.”

“It was exactly a year ago, almost, that we were shown the movie and I was very, very miserable and depressed at the time,” she said while clutching her statuette on stage.

“Writing that song kind of saved me a little bit,” she said, adding, “a year later and here we are, and it’s really surreal. I feel incredibly, incredibly lucky and grateful.”

Eilish co-wrote “What Was I Made For” with her brother and frequent collaborator Finneas, with whom she accepted her award on Sunday. Thanking Finneas during her speech, Ellish said, “you’re the reason I am who I am.”

This marks Eilish and Finneas’s second Globes nomination and second win each. They previously won in the same category in 2022 for their track “No Time to Die,” written for the James Bond movie of the same name.

Eilish previously spoke about how “What Was I Made For” turned out to be much more personal to her than she thought it would be, telling the Hollywood Reporter last month that she had looked forward to writing a song that was not about her own life.

Describing the moment she realized the song had a personal meaning as “scary,” the singer said she “felt like it was as if you woke up and someone had taken a photo of you sleeping.”

The song was nominated alongside “I’m Just Ken” by Ryan Gosling and Mark Ronson, “Road to Freedom” by Lenny Kravitz, “Dance the Night” by Dua Lipa, “Peaches” by Jack Black and “Addicted to Romance” by Bruce Springsteen.