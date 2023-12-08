Adele just may be the coolest class mom ever

[Source: Reuters]

The desire to care and give is strong with Adele.

From advising up-and-coming singers to being a “class mom” for her 11-year-old son’s school, the superstar, who has far from a normal life, seems pretty normal when it comes to wanting to be of service to others.

That is on display in her latest interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

As the recipient of the Sherry Lansing Leadership Award from The Hollywood Reporter’s annual Women in Entertainment, Adele would have been forgiven for showing off her power.

But, instead, she sounded humble when reminded that past honorees include Oprah Winfrey, Barbra Streisand and Viola Davis.

“I’ve always been in wonderful company, and all the music stuff and everything like that, but this is a little bit out of me depth,” she said.

“But no, it’s the most insane list of previous winners,” Adele continued. “And also, I genuinely knew who Sherry Lansing is. For her to even consider me in any fashion is kind of funny.”

Now settled into life in Los Angeles among other people who are also famous, she told the publication she’s managed to find a friend group that happens to include other moms.

That’s important to the woman who took the time to make 60 chicken kebabs for her kid’s class. Being involved with her son’s school led Adele to say, “I’m thriving a bit.”

“Now there are so many things his school does the most, with community vibes, which is fantastic. The kids don’t care,” she said. “The kids don’t give a flying f**k who I am. And I get, not insecure, but I get nervous around loads of adults and strangers that I don’t know. And so making food for school events, it’s my dream.”

Adele extends that same kind of care, she said, to rising artists.

“I’m not going to say who they are — I see a lot of the girls, up-and-coming singers, I get in touch with them because no one ever did that to me, gave me any advice or any secret nuggets of truth or tricks of how to survive it in any way,” she said. “So I have them ’round and we have some wine and I talk to them.”

“Wine Down with Adele” is a show we would love to watch. Extra points if her partner, superstar agent Rich Paul, serves as her sidekick.