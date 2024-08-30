ABBA tells Trump campaign to stop using their music

[Source: CNN News]

ABBA is requesting that former President Donald Trump stop using their music for his presidential campaign after the group became aware of unauthorized use of its songs at a recent rally.

A representative for ABBA told CNN that the Trump campaign did not request or obtain permission from the group or its label, Universal Music.

BMI and ASCAP are Performance Rights Organizations based in the US. For a political campaign to play music at a rally, a license from a Performance Rights Organization (PRO) is required. According to legal experts, even with a PRO license, artists and songwriters have various rights of approval, depending on how a song is used in a rally.

Attorney Heidy Vaquerano, a Los Angeles-based partner at the law firm Fox Rothschild who specializes in music, explained to CNN that a song with video images could require an additional license.

ABBA joins a growing list of artists who have spoken out against Trump using their music for campaign purposes.

The rock band Foo Fighters said they did not authorize the Trump campaign to use their song “My Hero,” which was played at a rally in Arizona.

Trump’s campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung told CNN they did “have a license to play the song.” A representative for Foo Fighters told CNN the band was not asked permission by the Trump campaign.

The feud between Trump and Foo Fighters highlights a now-familiar tension between some musicians and the campaign, which despite obtaining certain licenses is faced with artists who do not want their music being aligned with Trump’s politics.