US tech firms feel pinch from China tariffs

Deena Ghazarian had only been in business for a year when the trade policies of President Donald Trump’s first term of office sent her company into a tailspin.

It was 2019 and her California-based firm, Austere, had just agreed to supply several big US retailers with its high-end audio and video accessories that are largely manufactured in China.

Then Trump imposed sweeping tariffs on China, and overnight Deena found herself paying a 25% surcharge on every cable and component she imported – up from zero previously.

She was forced to absorb the costs and for a while thought she would go bust.

“I literally thought I am going to start and end a business in less than a year,” she says. “I had spent all this time, money and effort, and to have something like this blindside you was shocking.”

The firm pulled through, but like numerous other US businesses it now finds itself in a strikingly similar situation.

Since returning to office in January, Mr Trump has raised tariffs on all goods imported from China by 20%, and put taxes of 25% on Canadian and Mexican products, only to delay some of them until April.

The president says he wants to force these countries to do more to stop flows of illegal drugs and migrants into America, to bring more manufacturing back to the US, and to address what he sees as unfair trade imbalances.

But the duties are much broader in scope than last time, when they were phased in gradually and many products were granted exemptions.

Goods like smartphones, desktop computers and tablets are now incurring tariffs for the first time, while taxes on others have climbed higher.

“US importers have to pay these taxes not the exporters,” says Ed Brzytwa, vice president of international trade at the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), a North American trade body that represents more than 1,200 tech firms.

“It’s American businesses and consumers who will suffer.”

Businesses like Ms Ghazarian’s are particularly exposed. China is still the number one supplier of electronic products to the US, with imports totalling $146bn (£112bn) in 2023, according to official data.

Meanwhile, 87% of US video game console imports came from China that year, 78% of smartphones, 79% of laptops and tablets, and two-thirds of monitors, says the CTA.

