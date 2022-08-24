Two more overseas missions in the pipeline

Investment Fiji Chief Executive, Kamal Chetty

Most projects that were halted because of the COVID-19 pandemic are now underway as economic activity continues to pick up.

Investment Fiji Chief Executive, Kamal Chetty says business registration has been a positive indicator.

Chetty also highlights the importance of producing marketable products that can be absorbed by new export markets and eventually help build our economy.

“We have to build new sectors, we have built new export products. It’s not about our short-term goal where we can just get investment tomorrow but you have to think long-term.”

Investment Fiji will be conducting two more missions soon to link local businesses to potential international markets.

Chetty says the next mission is to New Zealand later this year and the other will be to the United States which is likely to be held next year.