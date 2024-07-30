Outrigger and Castaway going through series of renovations

The Outrigger Hospitality Group has invested approximately $15 million over the past year in a series of major renovations.

This also includes the Castaway Island Resort which is earmarked for a bigger facelift soon.

Outrigger Hospitality Group President and CEO Jeff Wagoner says these upgrades are not only aimed at modernizing both properties but also reflect a strong commitment to sustainability.

Outrigger Hospitality Group President and CEO Jeff Wagoner

Wagoner says the recent renovations are part of a broader initiative to enhance guest experiences while also addressing environmental concerns.

“Well, so we’re really excited about the future for both of these properties. We probably have some additional plans coming with renovations at both properties as we continue to keep them kind of at the kind of quality in that luxury level that we really want to see but the future is bright for us in Fiji for sure.”

According to Wagoner, both the Outrigger Resort and Castaway Island Resort have seen substantial changes, from upgraded accommodations and modern amenities to more eco-friendly practices.

He adds that in addition to the physical upgrades, the resorts have focused on maintaining high levels of occupancy, a feat attributed to their dedicated staff and the high quality of guest experiences.