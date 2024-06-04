FNU to host first national hospitality conference

[Source: FNU/ Instagram]

The Fiji National University’s National Training and Productivity Centre is set to host Fiji’s inaugural National Hospitality Conference this Friday.

The conference aims to bring together tourism and hospitality industry leaders to discuss strategic areas essential for the industry’s advancement.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation, Viliame Gavoka, Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association Chief Executive Fantasha Lockington, and Tourism Fiji CEO Brent Hill are among the key speakers who will share their extensive experience and insights on the theme and other crucial topics.

FNU’s Pro-Vice-Chancellor TVET Dr. Isimeli Tagicakiverata, expressed his enthusiasm for the conference.

He says they will be discussing issues such as adapting to changing consumer preferences, technology adoption and digital transformation, sustainability practices and eco-friendly innovations, and leadership strategies for fostering innovation.

NTPC’s Head of Training, Tourism, Hospitality, Fashion, and Travel, Sheileshni Nair emphasized the conference’s importance as a platform for learning, networking, and shaping the future of Fiji’s hospitality and tourism industry.