Deoji opens in Labasa

Deoji Footwear has opened its 7th shop in Labasa.

Managing Director of Deoji Group of Companies Narend Deoji says there was a demand for the company to open up a shop in the Babasiga Town.

Deoji says this has also been a long-time plan for the company.

He says since they opened their doors four days ago, they have had a good turn-out of customers.

Deoji adds the opening of the new shop is in line with the ongoing developments in Labasa Town as they want to add to the variety of services already available.

The company plans to open other shops around Vanua Levu.

“The customers in Labasa are happy and we are proud that we have opened in Labasa. Getting a variety of footwear, bags and baby products. And we are happy to serve them.”

The company employs 10 individuals at its Labasa outlet.