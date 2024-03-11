Critical issues surface as NDP consultations near conclusion

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

As nationwide consultations for the new National Development Plan nears conclusion, a multitude of critical issues have been brought to light by Fijians.

Launched last month, the Ministry of Strategic Planning, National Development, and Statistics has conducted over 250 meetings across the country.

Head of Strategic Planning Office Kamal Gounder says basic infrastructure emerged as a major concern across all divisions.

“Drainage is one of the bigger issues coming across in four divisions other than that we have issues like basic infrastructure, people are complaining about roads and also water.”



Gounder says they expect to gather further insights as they finalize the consultation process.

“Eastern division the team will be there for few weeks in Lau group and comes back. We are also planning to go to Rotuma week after next as well so by end of this month all the meetings will be completed. “

Gounder says this comprehensive consultation process ensures that the new National Development Plan addresses the most critical needs of all Fijians.