World

US House Democrat opposes giving Biden power to ban TikTok

Reuters

March 1, 2023 1:27 pm

A 3D printed Tik Tok logo is seen in front of U.S. flag in this illustration taken October 6, 2020. [Source: Reuters]

The top Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee said he opposes a Republican bill that would give President Joe Biden the power to ban Chinese-owned social media app TikTok and other apps.

The committee opened debate on Tuesday on the measure that Republican committee chair Michael McCaul sponsored to grant the administration new powers to ban the ByteDance-owned app that is used by more than 100 million Americans. The committee is expected to vote on the measure later on Tuesday.

Representative Gregory Meeks said he strongly opposed the legislation, saying it would “damage our allegiances across the globe, bring more companies into China’s sphere, destroy jobs here in the United States and undercut core American values of free speech and free enterprise.”

Article continues after advertisement

A ban would require passage by the full House and the Senate before the president can sign it into law.

The U.S. government’s Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), a powerful national security body, in 2020 unanimously recommended that ByteDance divest TikTok because of fears that user data could be passed onto China’s government. TikTok and CFIUS have been negotiating for more than two years on data security requirements.

Meeks said McCaul’s bill is overly broad but said he believes concerns about TikTok are “justified” and offered an alternative that would allow the current negotiations CFIUS and TikTok to address U.S. data concerns to continue. “We need to address TikTok,” Meeks said.

McCaul noted courts repeatedly blocked former President Donald Trump’s administration’s attempts to bar TikTok from U.S. devices.

The American Civil Liberties Union urged Congress not to ban TikTok, saying it would violate the free speech rights of millions of Americans.

This month, Biden said he was not sure if Washington would ban TikTok. Earlier on Monday, the White House gave government agencies 30 days to ensure that TikTok is not on any federal devices and systems. Various U.S. states, Canada and European Union policy institutions have also banned TikTok from being loaded onto state-owned devices. Meeks praised those efforts.

Health services nothing to be proud of says Prasad

Minister worried about Totogo status

Airline predicts zooming year

October target for QE Drive

Fiji is a close ally says Japan

Fiji-Japan solidarity shared in common values

TC Judy lies far west of Fiji

More green and renewable projects needed

Rising star plans more

Preservation of art form vital

FNU sends senior staff on leave

Two trains collide in Greece, 26 killed, at least 85 injured

US House Democrat opposes giving Biden power to ban TikTok

Chua named Kulas coach

Former sprinter Vu passes on

Sivo extends stay with Eels

All Blacks coach to be named next month

Dior spins 1950s styles into modern looks at Paris Fashion Week

Mom pays tribute to late Pasikali Naevo

Foden double eases Man City into FA Cup sixth round

Giorgio Armani offers soft, fluid winter designs at Milan Fashion Week

US Supreme Court conservatives question Biden student debt relief

Russia, US bicker at UN over donating fertilizer to Syria

'Triangle of Sadness' director named Cannes Film Festival jury president

80 Afghan citizens dead in Italian shipwreck - Taliban foreign ministry

Winners at the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards

Russians tighten noose on Ukraine's Bakhmut, Putin warns of Western espionage

Gospel on a mission

Indonesia vows restraint as troops surround separatists holding NZ pilot

Marist rugby spots booked

Blake, Sivo, RCG in action tomorrow

Orchestra turns trash to music and environmental activism in Bolivia

India to get heat waves this year after hottest February on record

Debt distress possible for Fiji: World Bank

Tourism Fiji launches new brand

VKB safe at Ministry of iTaukei Affairs HQ

Prices for fuel and LPG increase

Move to establish GCC Review Committee

Plans to enhance e-governance

India's push to regulate crypto gains IMF, U.S. support at G20

Selection of new Permanent Secretaries continue

Hong Kong to scrap COVID mask mandate from today

More manpower to be considered: Tikoduadua

Workshop to boost agriculture and forest sectors

ADRA to enhance evacuation centres

Microsoft adds new Bing to Windows computers in effort to roll out AI

Five players re-sign with Drua

Debt and inflation remain a concern: World Bank

Fiji Rugby U20 coaching staff stood down

Russia fights to encircle Ukraine's defenders in Bakhmut

Suva teams ready for Vanua Challenge

Uphold the rule of law says Tikoduadua

Environment department needs more people

Wallabies prop out for four months

Heavy rain alert for parts of Fiji

Wagner shines as New Zealand pull off miracle one-run win over England

Nawazuddin Siddiqui dowry case dismissed by Mumbai court

IHG Hotels and Resorts in Fiji donates $3,000 to WOWS Kids Fiji

New show on Sony Entertainment; Channel drops the promo of ‘Sapnon Ki Chhalaang’

FHTA acknowledges winners of ANZ FETA

‘Motopai’ nickname for Rakuro by teammates

Wastage being curbed: Chand

Laqere aiming for another Coke Games success

Nightlife issues raised with the Home Affairs Minister

Fijiana to face NZ, Colombia and Great Britain

Ministry plans to enhance aviation industry

Festival to promote local talent

Pacific Energy plans big

No leader from outside for the Fiji Police Force

Israeli-American motorist killed in West Bank

Collective approach needed: Professor Prasad

Brazil allows two Iranian warships to dock in Rio despite US pressure

China says U.S. 'endangered' peace with Taiwan Strait fly-through

Messi named FIFA player of the year 2022

Loyalty to the law: Tikoduadua

Salman Khan screens the first cut of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Ukraine war, US-China tensions to dominate G20 foreign ministers meet

Warm Canadian winter threatens Algonquin ice-fishing traditions

Police look for missing teen

Florida Governor DeSantis ends 'corporate kingdom' of Walt Disney World

Sir Terry Pratchett: Short stories to be published after being found by fans

Deputy PM spearheads investigation into Grace Road

Fiji and Kenya again for Vancouver

French court to rule on landmark Total Energies Uganda case

Recovery has been remarkable says Gavoka

Cole out of Kulas coach race

Plans to increase domestic sales: Deo

Maritime Centre construction on track

Whippy to officiate at world championship

YWCA celebrates 60th anniversary

Djokovic 'pain free' as he prepares for return in Dubai

Italy shipwreck death toll at 62, including children

Environment Ministry awaits EFL remedial work update

World Bank aims to improve health sector

Non-resident Ambassador of Germany meets Head of State

Tarakinikini replaces Dr. Prasad

Migrant shipwreck in Italy kills at least 59, including 12 children

New Zealand launches global fundraiser for post-cyclone reconstruction

Government is not daunted by challenges: Prasad

BTS member j-hope begins process to join South Korea's military

Average of 11 homes lost in a month: Nalumisa

Bai and Seruvakula to assist Raiwalui

Camillo fronts Nadi Court for ongoing case

'Everything Everywhere' dominates SAG honors, setting stage for Oscars

Partnership to boost advocacy

Fiji 7s moves to fourth

Entrepreneur establishes sustainable transportation venture

Qoro to debut in Vancouver

Tropical Cyclone Judy forms near Solomon Islands

North Korea's Kim convenes meeting to improve economy amid fears of food shortages

PSG's Kimpembe to undergo surgery on ruptured Achilles tendon

Four appear in Hong Kong court charged with gruesome murder of model

Macron flies to Africa to counter waning French influence

Bronze in LA for Fiji 7s

Non-compliance of EIA’s worrying: Singh

New Zealand wins LA 7s

Capital investment is needed at Waterpol base, says Tikoduadua

Leadership trainings are necessary, says Hereniko

Ministry paid out $399, 719 to community nursery vendors

Supply chain still a challenge, says Baronnet

Empower Pacific conducts psychological first aid training

Heroes awarded at the NFA Centennial celebration

More meters for Stino

Fury beats Paul

Southern California braces for wind and rain after rare snowfall

Ratuva becomes first Pacific Pro-Vice Chancellor

Argentina shatters Fiji's final hopes

iTaukei Trust Fund Board welcomes new members

Heartbreak for Newcastle as Man Utd win League Cup

Radrodro to take part in CPEM forum

Mexicans turn out in droves to protest electoral overhaul, see democracy at risk

Fiji Fringe Festival underway

Zelenskiy fires a top Ukrainian military commander, no reason given

Fiji books semi-final spot

Ro Filipe negotiates budget provision

Elon Musk accuses media of racism after newspapers drop 'Dilbert' cartoon

Remember the 2011 quake: Berlinale film's message to Japan's young

Factbox: Results so far from Nigeria's presidential election

'Everything Everywhere' vies for Hollywood's SAG awards on road to Oscars

LA 7s semi-finalists confirmed

In Mexico thousands protest electoral overhaul they say threatens democracy

Giorgio Armani offers soft, fluid winter designs at Milan Fashion Week

Road death toll rises to 13 as another three die

Fiji Airways predicts two million travellers

Lau Chiefs visit PM

Complaints against public transport resurface

Gavoka calls for fine-tuning of rehiring process

Migrant shipwreck in southern Italy kills at least 58, including children

Hollywood producers honor Tom Cruise and 'Everything Everywhere'

COVID-19 deaths common among elderly people

Khan credits players for national play-off win

Mokani Youth and Rugby Club organize blood donation drive

Silktails to host inaugural Melanesian Bowl

Clinical Man Utd win League Cup in heartbreak for Newcastle

NFA marks 100 years of service

France still in contention for Six Nations glory

Spurs strengthen top four hopes

Australia bags sixth T20 World Cup title

Real Madrid's title hopes suffer further blow

Fiji to face South Africa in quarter-final

Suva to represent Fiji at OFC League

Bukayaro's late try takes Fiji to quarter-final

Prasad defends government's actions on high cost of living

Nadi thrashes Nadroga in Sigatoka

Cup final win would help put Man Utd back where they belong: Antony

Police seize methamphetamine and marijuana

Murray bullish about joining 800-win club despite physical limitation

Taxi drivers urged to stop refusing service for short trips

Liverpool's season not one for history books, says Klopp

NHL reveals multimillion-dollar twin-towers project

Krejcikova eyes return to singles big-league after Dubai win

New Zealand police search for 8 people still missing after Cyclone Gabrielle

Spain says patient does not have Marburg disease

Thousands without power as California storms bring rain, snow and cold

FHL announces $30m profit

Government to build fiscal strategy

Missing boy was with a classmate

Fiji overcomes Kenya with late Teba try

Digicel Fiji recognized as fastest mobile network provider

Turkey widens probe into building collapses as quake toll exceeds 50,000

Maqala scores in Bayonne’s big win

Officers familiarized with UNSC Resolution 1540

Liverpool held by Crystal Palace

New Zealand openers survive after England enforce follow-on in second test

Krejcikova stuns top-ranked Swiatek to claim Dubai crown

Sweden's Duplantis breaks own pole vault world record with 6.22m

Nokia phone maker HMD to set up production in Europe

Peruvian archaeologists unearth 30 pre-Inca era graves

Black dominates at Dolce & Gabbana, Ferragamo back goes to old Hollywood

Thousands protest in Portugal over cost of living crisis

Food makers pull plug on slow-selling products

Fiji to face Kenya at 12.02pm

Paris mental illness documentary wins top Berlin film prize

El Salvador begins transfers to 'mega prison' amid gang crackdown

Taiwan says 'Fab 4' chip group held first senior officials meeting

Protest in Berlin over arming Ukraine against Russia draws thousands

Tourism workers saluted for their dedication

Ukraine 'Art Weapon' show draws crowds in Berlin

Officers reminded to maintain investigation integrity

Pacific countries urged to collaborate for climate-resilient future