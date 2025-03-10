Syrians describe terror as Alawite families killed in their homes

[ Source: BBC News ]

Syria’s interim leader has appealed for unity, as violence and revenge killings continued in areas loyal to ousted former leader Bashar al-Assad on Sunday.

Hundreds of people have reportedly fled their homes in the coastal provinces of Latakia and Tartus – strongholds of Assad support.

Local residents have described scenes of looting and mass killings, including of children.

People were too scared to even look out of their windows on Friday. The internet connection is unstable, but when connected they learned of their neighbours’ deaths from Facebook posts.

