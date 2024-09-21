World Police operation kills two men in New Caledonia Share September 21, 2024 9:45 am

[Source: ABC News] >French authorities have grappled with a new spike in violence in the country’s overseas territories with security forces killing two men in New Caledonia and officials ordering a curfew after rioting in Martinique.

The fresh trouble comes at a sensitive time for France, where new Prime Minister Michel Barnier is struggling to form a government following snap parliamentary elections and has warned of a “very serious” financial situation.

During an overnight security operation in New Caledonia, two men were killed south of the capital Noumea, the public prosecutor said on Thursday, taking the death toll to 13 after months of unrest in the French Pacific territory.

Violence broke out in mid-May over Paris’s plan for voting reforms that Indigenous Kanak people fear would leave them in a permanent minority, crushing their chances of winning independence.

While unrest in the South Pacific territory has ebbed since mid-July, an AFP journalist witnessed new clashes erupt between French police and civilians in Saint-Louis, a heartland of the independence movement just south of Noumea.

On Thursday, public prosecutor Yves Dupas said security forces on an observation mission fired two shots after being “directly threatened by a group of armed individuals”.