Hundreds protest across Nigeria over soaring cost of living, fuel prices

[Source: Aljazeera]

Nigerian troops and police have tightened security in Lagos and the capital, Abuja, as nationwide protests over the rising cost of living kicked off and are expected to continue for 10 days.

Africa’s most populous country is struggling with soaring inflation and a sharply devalued naira currency after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu introduced reforms a year ago aimed at reviving the economy.

The protest movement has won support with an online campaign among Nigerians who are battling with food inflation at 40 percent and fuel prices that have tripled since Tinubu introduced his reforms.

Today, police fired tear gas to disperse demonstrators in Abuja.

In the northern city of Kano, protesters tried to light bonfires outside the governor’s office and police responded with tear gas.