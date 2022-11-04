Aboriginal boy's killing puts spotlight on racism in Australia

[Source: BBC]

Three weeks ago, Aboriginal teenager Cassius Turvey was walking home from his Perth school with friends when a stranger allegedly pulled up in a utility vehicle and told the group to run.

What happened next has shocked Australia and posed hard questions, many say, about pervasive racism in the country.

Passengers in the car allegedly chased down the Aboriginal boys – who were wearing their school uniforms – before two were violently attacked.

One victim was an already injured 13-year-old whose own crutches were used to beat him, causing bruising to his face, authorities say.

The other was 15-year-old Cassius, who police believe was assaulted with a metal pole.

The Noongar Yamatji boy died 10 days later, after suffering seizures and two strokes from his serious head injuries.

Warning for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers: this article contains images of someone who has died.

A 21-year-old white man, Jack Steven James Brearley, has been charged with murdering Cassius and assaulting the other boy.

Police have not ruled out further charges against Mr Brearley or others.