First fall for Fijiana in Vancouver

Reapi Ulunisau.

The Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s side went down 26-24 to Great Britain in their first pool match at the Vancouver 7s.

A sloppy start cost Fiji a try but they managed to regain possession after a loose ball from Great Britain to lead Reapi Ulunisau into a try.

In the 6th minute, Ana Maria Naimasi scored Fijis second which was set up by a kick pass from Ulunisau. Both tries were unsuccessfully converted.

Great Britain squeezed in a try in the final seconds of the first half as Megan Jones picked up the ball from a scrum before racing away unmarked.

Ana Maria Naimasi and Ulunisau combo landed another try for Fiji as they lead 17-7 in just the opening of the second spell.

Jasmine Joyce , Rhona Lloyd and Jade Shekells all scored a try each for Great Britain which put them to great advantage in the final spell.

Fiji will face Colombia next at 12.14pm.