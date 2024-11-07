Weightlifting Fiji in shape for junior and youth championship

Zion Tokona during their training session at the Rabuka Gym.

Athletes in Weightlifting Fiji’s junior and youth categories are preparing for an upcoming championship requiring video submissions, which are due on the 23rd of this month.

Coach Henry Elder says this event is a significant boost for athletes in these categories, as prize money will also be awarded.

Elder notes that this is not only an opportunity for the lifters to earn some prize money for Christmas but also to achieve a placing.

“We’re thankful that we have a federation like the OWF that is very supportive of the plight of the youth and juniors, so they have always organized competitions of this nature.”

He adds that the athletes are in good shape and expects some of Fiji’s lifters to secure top spots in this competition.

The lifters will submit their video entries, which will be assessed using the Sinclair method—a statistical calculation used in Olympic weightlifting to compare athletes across different weight classes.

This competition will feature under-20 and under-17 lifters from the Oceania region.