Elder aims to shatter more records

Young weightlifting sensation Nehemiah Elder

Young weightlifting sensation Nehemiah Elder has his sights set on setting an Oceania record at the upcoming Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships.

At just 14 years old, Elder is confident about his prospects in the competition. Despite the intensity of his training sessions, he credits the strong camaraderie among his teammates for keeping their spirits high.

Elder believes the upcoming event will be a significant one for him as he hopes to continue to make his mark on the regional stage.

“I’m going for a record, I’m definitely going for another record, so I am moving up a category and it’s going to be hard but yeah I’m for sure to get another Oceania record.”

Elder who was lifting in the 80kg category says he has levelled up and will compete in the 89kg category.

The yonugster looks forward to lifting on home soil and also making his family proud.

The championships will begin on the 17th until the 21st of this month at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

You can catch the LIVE coverage on FBC Sports.